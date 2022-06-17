Rejuvenation of Pandeswaram Lake to be completed by October

It is being revived under ‘Oor Koodi Urani Kappom’ scheme and Jal Shakti Abhiyan

It is being revived under ‘Oor Koodi Urani Kappom’ scheme and Jal Shakti Abhiyan

The sprawling Pandeswaram Lake near Avadi is getting spruced up after years of neglect.

Spread over nearly 200 acres, the lake has been a source of irrigation and has been supporting other small-scale industries like brick kilns in the region. The Water Resources Department, the Tiruvallur district administration and Environmentalist Foundation of India, a voluntary organisation, have joined hands to rejuvenate the lake.

It is one among the 75 waterbodies in Tiruvallur district being restored under the “Oor Koodi Urani Kappom” and Jal Shakti Abhiyan schemes. Officials said the work was in progress to clear the weeds from the waterbody and strengthen the bund that runs for nearly 2.1 km.

The project aims to demarcate the lake's boundary, repair the weir, a structure that allows surplus water to flow out, and remove encroachments. Besides being a source of groundwater recharge, the lake, with its improved storage capacity, can control floods in the downstream areas, the officials said.

EFI founder Arun Krishnamurthy said the lake could provide water supply to the nearby municipal corporations. “The lake has deep craters and uneven surface due to years of illegal sand mining. We are planning to provide eight subsurface pockets or recharge shafts to ensure optimum water storage,” he said.

The rejuvenation work is expected to be completed by October.

Rekha Ramu, Pandeswaram panchayat president, said the lake served as a source of irrigation in four panchayats, including Karlapakkam and Koduvalli, and has an ayacut area of about 170 hectares.

About 60 acres of the lake area has been recovered from agricultural encroachments. Efforts are on to remove 45 structures too. With its proximity to Pulicat, Avadi and Red Hills and being a haven to birds, the lake could be developed as a recreation space by introducing boat rides, she said.