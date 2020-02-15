Rejuvenate Mudichur Seekana Eri to enhance its storage capacity

Residents of Mudichur are not happy with the way works under ‘Kudi Maramathu Scheme’ have been carried out in Mudichur Seekana Eri. They have made a request to the Water Resources Department to desilt and deepen the sprawling waterbody located off Mudichur Road.

Under the Kudi Maramathu Scheme, the State government allocated an amount of ₹ five lakh to desilt and deepen the eri and construct a canal (to bring excess rainwater from Mudichur Periya Eri) and ‘Kalangal’ (surplus weir through which excess water is let out).

According to residents, the surplus weir was constructed at a low height. As a result, during rains, the excess water from Mudichur Periya Eri did not get stored. The excess water from Mudichur Periya Eri drained from the lake into the Adyar river during the north-east monsoon, residents complained.

Due to improper execution of the works, we are worried that we may have to face water scarcity this year too despite the district receiving copious rains during the north east monsoon. Steps should be taken by the WRD to desilt and deepen the lake to store rainwater and recharge groundwater table.