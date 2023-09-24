Rejected applicants unable to appeal on the Urimai Thittam website

September 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

While many applicants have received the SMS confirming the credit of ₹1,000 under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam into their bank accounts, there are others who feel let down after their applications were rejected. These applicants have the option of appeal within 30 days, but the process does not appear so simple.

The website (www.kmut.tn.gov.in), designed and developed by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), does not offer any solution because of its functional disabilities.

An applicant was surprised to receive an SMS stating that her application was rejected because her family had a government employee or a pensioner. The retired member of the family had worked in a private company and receives a pension of ₹2,000, that too, from the Employees’ Provident Fund, to which he himself had contributed when he was in employment.

The government should organise camps to clarify the reasons for the rejection of the applications.

V.S. Jayaraman,

T. Nagar.

TNeGA responds:

Explaining the rejection of several applications, a senior official of TNeGA said the beneficiaries were identified by the Revenue Department and TNeGA is the nodal agency for crediting the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

As for the absence of any option to raise complaints on the website, the official said it would be looked into.

Poles need attention

Several electricity poles at Srinivasa Colony in Pammal are damaged, posing a risk to the residents. Especially, the concrete electricity poles on Shahul Hameed Street are worse: the slabs have peeled off, exposing the rebars. They could fall down during the rains. I request Tangedco to take urgent steps to rectify the problem.

David Manohar,

Srinivasa Colony,

Pammal.

