 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reinstate security of SHRC Chairman, advocates’ association urges T.N. DGP

“We express our deep concern regarding the recent and abrupt withdrawal of security provided to the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission,” the Madras High Court Advocates Association said

Published - November 07, 2024 05:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Manikumar. File photo

S. Manikumar. File photo | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, urging him to reinstate the security of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman and retired Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar. 

In a representation, MHAA president G. Mohana Krishnan said, “We express our deep concern regarding the recent and abrupt withdrawal of security provided to the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). This decision raises serious questions about the safety and well-being of the Chairman and other officials responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights in our State.”

The SHRC plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights and dignity of citizens, often engaging with sensitive issues that may attract opposition from various quarters. The Chairman, in particular, faces unique risks due to the critical role played in addressing human rights violations. ]

The security arrangements made for such high-ranking officials are not merely privileges but necessary protections, considering the sensitive and often controversial nature of their duties. The sudden withdrawal of security sends an unfortunate message and may impact the ability of the SHRC to perform its functions effectively. Furthermore, it poses a potential risk to the safety of the Chairman, which could have wide-ranging implications for human rights enforcement across the State, the MHAA said. 

Mr. Mohana Krishnan requested the government to review this decision and give adequate security to the SHRC Chairman. This action will not only ensure the Chairman’s personal safety but also affirm the government’s commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law, he said.

Published - November 07, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / lawyer / human rights / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.