Reinstate security of SHRC Chairman, advocates’ association urges T.N. DGP

The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, urging him to reinstate the security of State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman and retired Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S. Manikumar.

In a representation, MHAA president G. Mohana Krishnan said, “We express our deep concern regarding the recent and abrupt withdrawal of security provided to the Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). This decision raises serious questions about the safety and well-being of the Chairman and other officials responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights in our State.”

The SHRC plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights and dignity of citizens, often engaging with sensitive issues that may attract opposition from various quarters. The Chairman, in particular, faces unique risks due to the critical role played in addressing human rights violations. ]

The security arrangements made for such high-ranking officials are not merely privileges but necessary protections, considering the sensitive and often controversial nature of their duties. The sudden withdrawal of security sends an unfortunate message and may impact the ability of the SHRC to perform its functions effectively. Furthermore, it poses a potential risk to the safety of the Chairman, which could have wide-ranging implications for human rights enforcement across the State, the MHAA said.

Mr. Mohana Krishnan requested the government to review this decision and give adequate security to the SHRC Chairman. This action will not only ensure the Chairman’s personal safety but also affirm the government’s commitment to upholding human rights and the rule of law, he said.