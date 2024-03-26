NGT lawyers want summer holidays to be synced with that of Madras HC

March 26, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Southern Zone’s Regular Practitioners’ Forum on Tuesday submitted representations to NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava. He discussed the needs of the practitioners in a meeting with the Southern Zone Bar in Chennai. The forum made requests with regard to provisions for uploading original applications and appeals in the NGT website, syncing summer holidays of the NGT Southern Zone with that of the Madras High Court, and considering regional requirements for festivals and celebrations. They also made requests for Wi-Fi connectivity and issuance of practice directions to the NGT.

