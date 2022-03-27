Regular international services resume at Chennai airport

A flight taking off from Chennai airport on Sunday.

March 27, 2022 18:43 IST

It handled nearly 60 flights on Sunday. The number is expected to increase by April

After a gap of two years, regular operations resumed at the Chennai airport’s international terminal in the early hours of Sunday.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, only air bubble flights had been operated. This meant only a limited number of flights to select destinations. The resumption of regular services will make international travel seamless in the coming holiday season.

For now, there has not been any remarkable increase in the flights and the number of passengers. About 20 airlines operate flights to locations, including Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabhi, Singapore, Kuwait, Colombo, Paris, London and Sharjah.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said Chennai airport’s international terminal had handled nearly 100 aircraft and close to 10,000 passengers a day in the pre-COVID-19 times.

“We handled nearly 60 flights on Sunday as per schedule. The number will certainly increase by April and airlines will take up more slots and the demand will go up. People will start travelling to holiday destinations since the pandemic restrictions have been lifted drastically. In a few weeks, we will be close to the pre-pandemic traffic,” an official said.

More airlines have sought slots for operating flights in the first week of April too, officials said.

Better upkeep

As regular services have resumed, the Chennai airport needs to improve the upkeep of the international terminal. Some passengers have been upset at how the international terminal is maintained and have posted messages on Twitter.

Suresh Kumar said, “Just landed at MAA InternationalAirport, toilets are stinking, is this how do we maintain international standards @JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI @aaichnairport”.

Managing congestion and queues, too, becomes critical. Another passenger, Periyasamy, said, “Please do deploy enough people in the immigration counter. Two flights landed at the same time but only two officers deployed to Indian Passport Holder section and other two were deployed for crew and infants.”