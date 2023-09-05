HamberMenu
Registrations open for Maya Kanna contest

September 05, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Celebrating the festive spirit of Janmashtami, The Hindu along with Coir-On Mattresses is launching the Janmashtami Contest 2023.

This year, parents are encouraged to dress up children as Little Krishna or Radha and capture their performances - dancing, singing, or reciting slokas. Open to children aged from 3 to 8, the contest provides an opportunity for children to showcase their talent and win exciting prizes. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/MAYA2023 to register and upload a 1-2 minute video of the child’s performance along with a picture on the microsite given.

Registrations for the contest will be open till September 8. The performances will be judged based on the costumes, creativity, and presentation. Submission of any previous year’s work will lead to immediate disqualification.

For any queries related to the contest, contact +91 98412 98938 / 81487 48183.

The Hindu Maya Kanna Contest is powered by Coir-on mattresses. Associate sponsors are Gopuram products, Rajamanicka Mudaliar Company, and Anna Society. Food partner is Sweet Karam Coffee, venue partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, and gift sponsors are Aachi Masala, and  A1 Chips.

