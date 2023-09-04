Registrations open for Janmashtami contest

HamberMenu
September 04, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:13 am IST

In the festive spirit of Janmashtami, The Hindu Downtown, along with Coir-On Mattresses, is all set to launch its much-awaited Janmashtami Contest 2023. The participating child need to dress up like Krishna or Radha and present performances that should be captured in a video. The performances can range over a wide terrain — they may dance, sing, recite slokas or come up with any other presentation that is aligned with the spirit of Janmashtami.

Open to children aged from three to eight years, this contest provides an exciting opportunity for children to showcase their talent and win exciting prizes. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/MAYA2023 or scan the QR code to register and upload a 1-2 minute video of your child’s performance along with a picture on our microsite.

Registrations for the contest will be open from September 3 to September 8, 2023. The performances will be judged based on the costumes, creativity and presentation.

Submission of any previous year’s work will lead to immediate disqualification. For any queries related to the contest, call +91 98412 98938/ 81487 48183.

The Hindu Downtown Maya Kanna Contest is Powered by Coir-on mattresses. Associate Sponsor — Gopuram products, Rajamanicka Mudaliar Company, Anna Society.

Food partner is Sweet Karam Coffee.

Venus partner is Saraswathi Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School.

Gift Sponsors are Aachi Masala, Brooks Musical, RAS Chekku Oil, P.S. Tamarind, A1 Chips, Tia Gaming World and Om Muruga Incenses.

