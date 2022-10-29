Registrations open for BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022

In 2017, the first year of the challenge, LIBA Chennai won, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018, IIM Ranchi in 2019, SIBM Pune in 2020, and IIM Shillong in 2021

In 2017, the first year of the challenge, LIBA Chennai won, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018, IIM Ranchi in 2019, SIBM Pune in 2020, and IIM Shillong in 2021

The BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2022, a unique case challenge for B-schoolers, is now open for entries. The Challenge, which is now in its sixth year, will have students take up an online test for the preliminary qualifying rounds.

The first round is open for registration till November 6, and the online test can be taken at www.blboardroomchallenge.in

The online psychometric test in the preliminary round will assess students’ decision-making skills and ability to work in teams. Each team gets 60 minutes and 20 questions, and one member representing the team will take the test.

After the preliminary round, the top teams will be shortlisted to compete in the semi-finals to be held across eight cities - Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune. The semi-final winners from each city will move on to the no-holds-barred finals event, also conducted virtually.

In 2017, the first year of the challenge, LIBA Chennai won, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018, IIM Ranchi in 2019, SIBM Pune in 2020, and IIM Shillong in 2021.

From 2020, due to the pandemic, the BLoC Boardroom Challenge went completely online. This year as well, the Challenge is being conducted entirely online, including the semi-final rounds and the finals. It will again be a unique event with technology eliminating geographical barriers and offering flexibility to busy B-schoolers.

The 2022 edition of the contest is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund while the exchange partner is BSE. The knowledge partners are Brand Vectors. Executive coach Siva Kumar, and Vishwadeep Kuila, an IIMA alumnus and founder of Brand Vectors, will prepare the case challenges for the semi-final rounds.