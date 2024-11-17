ADVERTISEMENT

Registrations open for 40th Bharathi-Nehru National Art Festival

Published - November 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event, organised by the Tiruvottiyur-based Bharathi Pasarai, will have competitions such as singing, drawing, oration, and poetry writing. Deadline for entry is November 25

The Hindu Bureau

Registrations for competitions to held as part of the 40th Bharathi-Nehru National Art Festival, organised by the Tiruvottiyur-based Bharathi Pasarai, are open. The competitions will include singing, drawing, oration, and poetry writing. can send in their applications for competitions such as singing, drawing, oratory and poetry writing, according to a press release from Ma. Ki. Ramanan, founder-secretary, Bharathi Pasarai.

The release said school students should send their applications either via their schools or individually with a bona fide certificate from the institution. The last date for entries is November 25. The event will be held at Mangadu Chellappa Chettiyar Kalyana Mandapam on Sannidhi Street in Tiruvottiyur on November 30. For further details, contact 9444182256. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US