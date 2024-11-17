Registrations open for 40th Bharathi-Nehru National Art Festival

Registrations for competitions to held as part of the 40th Bharathi-Nehru National Art Festival, organised by the Tiruvottiyur-based Bharathi Pasarai, are open. The competitions will include singing, drawing, oration, and poetry writing. can send in their applications for competitions such as singing, drawing, oratory and poetry writing, according to a press release from Ma. Ki. Ramanan, founder-secretary, Bharathi Pasarai.

The release said school students should send their applications either via their schools or individually with a bona fide certificate from the institution. The last date for entries is November 25. The event will be held at Mangadu Chellappa Chettiyar Kalyana Mandapam on Sannidhi Street in Tiruvottiyur on November 30. For further details, contact 9444182256.