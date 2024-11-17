 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Registrations open for 40th Bharathi-Nehru National Art Festival

The event, organised by the Tiruvottiyur-based Bharathi Pasarai, will have competitions such as singing, drawing, oration, and poetry writing. Deadline for entry is November 25

Published - November 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Registrations for competitions to held as part of the 40th Bharathi-Nehru National Art Festival, organised by the Tiruvottiyur-based Bharathi Pasarai, are open. The competitions will include singing, drawing, oration, and poetry writing. can send in their applications for competitions such as singing, drawing, oratory and poetry writing, according to a press release from Ma. Ki. Ramanan, founder-secretary, Bharathi Pasarai.

The release said school students should send their applications either via their schools or individually with a bona fide certificate from the institution. The last date for entries is November 25. The event will be held at Mangadu Chellappa Chettiyar Kalyana Mandapam on Sannidhi Street in Tiruvottiyur on November 30. For further details, contact 9444182256. 

Published - November 17, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.