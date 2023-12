December 09, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Registration for ‘Colours of Glory Victory Marathon 2023’, which was closed as of midnight of December 7, has been reopened to enable registration for those who were hindered due to the rain and flood. The registration will remain open till midnight of Monday (December 11), according to a press release.

