Registration dept. secretary summoned by Madras HC

25 February 2020 01:23 IST

HC seeks explanation on transfer

The Madras High Court on Monday summoned the Registration department secretary to explain the circumstances under which a District Registrar, who was transferred from a sensitive post at the Sub Registrar’s office at Villivakkam in Chennai to a non-sensitive post in Thoothukudi following a vigilance raid, was transferred back to Chengalpattu in four months.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and R. Hemalatha directed the Secretary to be present in the court on Thursday along with the relevant files. The interim direction was issued on a public interest litigation petition filed by Karuppu Ezhuthu Kazhagam, a private organisation, to quash a Government Order issued on July 5 last year transferring various officials.

The petitioner’s counsel P. Vijendran claimed that corruption was rampant in the Registration department. He alleged that highly corrupt officials in the department were allowed to retire from service scot-free, while those facing comparatively less serious charges were being subject to much serious punishment.

A case in point was that of District Registrar K. Gopalakrishnan, who was trasferred from Chennai to Thoothukudi after a raid in March 2019.

Claiming that the officer did not join service at the transferred location, the petitioner said he was transferred to Chengalpattu within four months. Further, stating that the official’s name had been included in a general list of transfer of various other officers in July last, the petitioner urged the court to quash the entire GO and consequently direct the State government to effect the transfers in a transparent manner.