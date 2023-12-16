Registration Dept. revokes move on composite values for apartments

December 16, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Registration Department on Friday revoked its recent controversial decision to determine three different composite values for each revenue village in the Chennai Metropolitan Area and other parts of the State.

Instead of the three proposed composite values - basic, premium and super premium - for new apartments built in every revenue village, the Registration Department will start calculating a single composite value for each of the streets in a revenue village.

In a press release, the State government said it will finalise the composite value of apartments for each of the streets located in revenue villages. “This will reduce anomaly,” said an official.

During the calculation of the composite value, the Registration Department will take into account the super built-up area, which includes the carpet area and the common area of the apartment, officials said.

“We will multiply the composite value fixed by the deputy inspector general for the street by the value of the super built-up area and will demand stamp duty and registration fee for the value calculated. If the value of the apartment is below ₹50 lakh, we will charge 4% stamp duty and 2% registration fee. For apartments valued between ₹50 lakh and ₹3 crore, the stamp duty is 5% and a registration fee of 2% is applicable. If the apartment is valued at over ₹3 crore, the Registration Department will charge a stamp duty of 7% and registration fee of 2%. Hereafter, the builder and the buyer will have to execute only one document. If the building is not completed, the builder has to mention the stage of the building in the document,” an official said.

Earlier, the builder used to execute two documents – construction agreement with respect to buildings and sale deed with respect to undivided share (UDS) of land - for the sale of new apartments. The State government has already issued an order banning this practice. As per the new order, only one document with respect to the composite value of the building, as well as the land of the apartment has to be registered while selling the apartments.

The composite value of the apartments will be fixed by the deputy inspectors general of registration. For every street, separate value will be fixed before Monday for the execution of sale deed of apartments based on the announcement on Friday. Once registering officer finds that the composite value adopted for the apartment in the sale deed is lesser than the composite value fixed for the street by the deputy inspectors general of registration, the registering officer will demand the builder and home buyer to adopt the correct value fixed for the street before the execution of the document. If they adopt a higher value, the document will be returned, officials said.

If any of the apartments is being sold lesser than the value fixed by the DIG, then he can file appeal. He can reduce the rate up to 10%. If they want to reduce it more then they can file appeal to the central valuation committee headed by the inspector general of registration, said an official.