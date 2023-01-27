Registration department holds special drive to recover difference amount in registration charges

January 27, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The District Revenue Officer (Stamps) will be organising special drive in the sub-registrar offices for property owners whose documents are held with the Registration Department for non-payment of correct registration charges. The special drive was launched on January 1 and will be held throughout the State till March 31.

A senior official said the special drive comes in the backdrop of the Inspector General of Registration citing the provision of the Indian Stamps Act (ISA), 1899, to recover the difference amount between registration charges paid and the statutory registration charges fixed based on the guideline value of the property.

Because of the difference in the registration charges paid, documents of property owners registered several years ago were still lying with the Registration Department under Section 47A(1) of the ISA. The special drive would be conducted particularly in 63 sub-registrar offices of the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, where a large number of documents were with the department, the official added.

Kancheepuram Collector M. Aarthi has issued a circular calling for those property owners whose original documents were in possession of the Registration department to contact the District Revenue Officer (Stamps) and the Special Tahsildar of Kancheepuram district and collect the document after paying the difference amount along with interest.

Similar circulars have been issued by the Collectors of the three districts, the officials said.