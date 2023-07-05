ADVERTISEMENT

Registration Department executes mass transfer of sub-registrars in T.N.

July 05, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Registration Department in a major shake up has shifted all sub-registrars coming under the jurisdiction of Chennai and nearby districts. A total of 78 sub-registrars have been shifted. In the orders issued on Wednesday, 55 sub-registrars were shifted and 23 registration officers working in other districts were deputed to work as sub registrars in the city.

A senior official of the department shared the details of the transfer and posting of the officials, and said the mass transfer was a “routine affair”. 

