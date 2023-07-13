HamberMenu
Regional Transport Offices to stay open on Saturdays in Chennai

However, the RTOs and unit offices will only issue pending driving licences on the day

July 13, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety has proposed the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the city to function on Saturdays, which were holidays, to clear the backlog of pending driving licences. 

In a circular issued by the Transport Commissioner to all the zonal officers, RTOs and motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs), it has been directed for the RTOs and unit offices, including the ones at Meenambakkam and Red Hills, to start functioning on Saturdays. However, the RTOs and unit offices will only issue pending driving licences on the day.

A senior official of the Commissionerate of Transport and Road Safety said while driving licences were issued on Saturdays only to government officials previously, the facility would now be extended to all categories of the public, including those who have applied through the driving schools.

