Regional passport office to celebrate 75 years of Independence

A series of programmes to be held from February 21 to 27

The Regional Passport Office will organise a series of events such as “Chat with your RPO” (virtual event) and cleanliness drive with GCC as part of the platinum jubilee of Independence. Regional Passport Officer S. Koventhan said welfare-oriented activities and awareness programmes will be organised from February 21 to 27 as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)” celebrations of the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs.

“The primary objective of these events is to cherish the grand success of 75 years of Independence. Dignitaries, senior officials, and celebrities are expected to participate,” said Mr. Koventhan.

Health camp

On Monday, a free health check-up camp in partnership with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, will be organised from 10.30 a.m. for all passport applicants visiting the Regional Passport Office at Rayala Towers on Anna Salai. On Tuesday, “Chat with your RPO” (virtual event) will be organised from noon to 2 p.m. The event is open to general public who have passport- related queries and grievances. The event will be through a Whatsapp video call on the number +91-7305330666. On Wednesday, an interactive session of RPO with students of Alagappa School in Puraswalkam on foreign policy will be organised at 1 p.m.

A painting exhibition will be organised on Thursday at RPO, Rayala Towers. Prizes will be distributed at 3 p.m. A free eye check-up camp in partnership with Agarwal Eye Hospital, Chennai, will be organised at Passport Seva Kendra in Saligramam at noon on Friday.

A tree plantation ceremony in partnership with College of Engineering, Guindy, will be organised on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A special cleanliness drive in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation will be organised by Regional Passport Office staff and volunteers at Eliot’s Beach on Sunday at 4 p.m.