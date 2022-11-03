Regional Passport Office observes vigilance awareness week

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 22:06 IST

The Regional Passport Office, Chennai, observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2022 on Thursday. According to a press release, the theme for this year’s event is “Corruption-free India for a developed nation”.

Regional Passport Officer S. Koventhan welcomed the gathering. Director-General of Police and Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption P. Kandaswamy, who was the chief guest, made a presentation for the officers and staff members of Regional Passport Office, Chennai, according to a release.