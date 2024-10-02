GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Regional Labour Institute gets CBC accreditation

Published - October 02, 2024 10:23 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Labour Institute in Chennai, a subordinate office of the Directorate-General of Factory Advice Service & Labour Institutes (DGFASLI) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has been awarded the accreditation 6890-n by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC).

According to the press release, this recognition was accorded under the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI) for the institute’s high standards in the field of Occupational Safety and Health Training.

The accreditation was given with the grade of ‘Uttam’, following an on-site assessment of standard operating procedures and methodologies followed by the institute. The assessment was conducted by the CBC and NSCSTI.

