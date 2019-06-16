Refusal to accept marriage proposal led to assault: victim

Thenmozhi, 26, who was attacked by her acquaintance Surendran,27, in Chetpet on Friday, told investigators that he was angry over their break-up. She surmised that her refusal to accept his proposal to marry him had provoked him.

In a shocking incident which brought to the memory the murder of software professional Swathi by Ramkumar three years ago at the Nungambakkam railway station, Thenmozhi was brutally attacked by Surendran at the Chetpet railway station. He them jumped before a moving train in an attempt to end his life.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Egmore, registered a first information report, booking Surendran under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) and Section 4 (Harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. According to sources, she was conscious and told the police and doctors at the hospital about the circumstances which had led to the assault.

She told them that the two were in love and hailed from neighbouring villages in Erode district. However, they belonged to different castes. Her parents refused to accept the relationship and told her to cut off ties with Surendran. She obliged.

She then moved to Chennai and joined the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Society in Kilpauk a couple of months ago and has been staying in a nearby hostel. Surendran contacted her over phone and said he wanted to meet her. They met at the railway station, where he compelled her to accept his proposal.

She explained to him her position but he was not unwilling to accept it. An argument broke out between them. A Railway Protection Force constable saw the duo arguing and intervened. But they continued their conversation. Suddenly, Surendran drew a knife and slashed her neck. As she screamed, he ran and jumped before a moving train and suffered a head injury.

On Saturday morning, Director General of Police, Railways C. Sylendra Babu held discussions with officials. He said steps would be taken to install CCTV cameras at all stations to enhance security. Police personnel have been instructed to be more vigil at the station.

Mr. Babu also said further investigation would be conducted in the case. The police are wondering if Surendran wanted to escape by boarding the train, and missed his hold, or tried to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, a team of doctors gave first aid to him before he was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

P. Vasanthamani, dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said Themozhi was doing well.

“She was brought with a facial injury. She suffered a cut that was 15 cm long, extending from the ear lobe to the cheek on the left side. It was a deep injury. We formed a team of doctors, including a plastic surgeon, general surgeon and an anaesthetist. After examination and scan, we decided that it could be sutured, and did the procedure last night,” she said. She also sustained a cut injury on the dorsum of her right hand, and lacerations on the fingers of her left hand.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said Surendran was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and that this condition was stable. “He has sustained head injuries and multiple fractures of the ribs,” she said.