Refurbishment of domestic terminals takes off at Chennai airport

In a bid to mitigate congestion in the security hold area and add more counters, refurbishment of T1 and T4 domestic terminals at Chennai airport has begun.

Phase II modernisation work at the city airport has been in progress for a few years now at a cost of ₹2,467 crore and the T2 international terminal got up and running sometime back. Now, the construction of T3 international terminal is under way and will go on till at least the end of next year. As the aim of the modernisation project is to enhance the current infrastructure to accommodate the growing passenger traffic, Airports Authority of India is now simultaneously concentrating on optimising the space of domestic terminals too.

As part of the refurbishment process, officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said they are installing additional X-Ray machines, Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS- a system for passengers to send in their cabin baggage and electronic items for security check) and Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMD) in both the domestic terminals.

“We have created a design which will allow us to extend the security hold area a little more and add about 60 DFMDs, 20 X-Ray machines and about 10-12 ATRS for both terminals together. In the coming years, the peak-hour congestion may go up manyfold, especially in the security checkpoint, and to handle that, we are increasing the space to the maximum possible extent,” an official said.

This work will go on for the next 8-9 months and is likely to be completed by May next year, the official added. Security check points aside, there may be retail and food and beverage stalls too which will come up in this space.

When asked if the existing domestic terminals can be upgraded to look like the new T2 terminal, officials said, it may be a challenging process.

“This is a working airport. As such there is construction work in progress on one side to build the international terminal and it will go on for another year. If we are to modernise the domestic terminals again, it could cause more inconvenience to the passengers for a longer period. Instead, we are consistently improving the maintenance,” another official said.