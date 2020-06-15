Refunds still a bugbear for those flying out of Chennai

CHENNAI

15 June 2020

Flyers hit by a spate of cancellations

For an air passenger, what is almost as frustrating as seeing the ‘cancelled’ message flash on the screen is trying to get a refund of the fare.

Three weeks after domestic services resumed, flights out of Chennai, though limited, continue to see cancellations. Compounding the passengers’ woes is the battle is to get a refund from the airline.

R. Kannan (name changed) said that his family had booked tickets on a flight from Chennai to Delhi recently, and the airline cancelled the service at the last minute. “The worst part, we have been desperately trying to get a refund, but in vain. Even to get through to a customer care representative involves a long wait. It is an exhausting exercise,” he added.

Several passengers post their refund ordeals on social media. Vishal Sharma, one such irate passenger, tweeted: “My flight from Chennai to Delhi was cancelled on June 6 and a refund has not been initiated for the same. Customer care does not answer, mail does not get delivered. Customer representatives do not have complete information. Please initiate refunds in these times.”

Many are not happy with the credit shells provided, saying they may not even travel again. Officials said there were fewer cancellations now.