Refrigerator donated to shelter for elderly in Thattankulam
Senior Geriatrician V.S. Natarajan hands over appliance
Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation has donated a refrigerator and health mix for the members of the shelter being run by the Greater Chennai Corporation for homeless elders.
Senior geriatrician and Padma awardee V.S. Natarajan distributed the refrigerator at a small event. The shelter, where around 50 persons are housed, is located at Thattankulam and maintained by the Indian Community Welfare Organisation. The value of the refrigerator along with the health mix is ₹40,000.
Rajasekaran Manimaran, managing trustee, Dr. V.S. Natarajan Foundation, and S. Venkataramanan, Zonal Health Officer, also participated.
