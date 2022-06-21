Reference laboratory set up

SRL Diagnostics has launched a reference laboratory at Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

The laboratory, which would conduct routine tests and esoteric and genetic tests, also has transplant immunology services. It houses clinical laboratory departments, including clinical chemistry, haematology, histopathology, biochemistry, flow cytometry and microbiology.

G.K. Vasan, member of the Rajya Sabha and president of the Tamil Maanila Congress, inaugurated the laboratory, according to a press release.