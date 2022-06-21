Reference laboratory set up
SRL Diagnostics has launched a reference laboratory at Ashok Nagar, Chennai.
The laboratory, which would conduct routine tests and esoteric and genetic tests, also has transplant immunology services. It houses clinical laboratory departments, including clinical chemistry, haematology, histopathology, biochemistry, flow cytometry and microbiology.
G.K. Vasan, member of the Rajya Sabha and president of the Tamil Maanila Congress, inaugurated the laboratory, according to a press release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.