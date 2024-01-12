GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Reduction in bond period, amount extended to non-service PGs who completed course in 2022

Earlier, the Health Department had announced the changes in bond conditions for those who completed PG courses in 2023

January 12, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department has extended its decision to reduce the bond period and amount for non-service postgraduates (NSPGs) who had completed the course in 2022. Earlier, it had announced the changes in bond conditions for those who completed in 2023.

According to the latest order, the bond period for NSPGs (degree/diploma) who completed their PG courses in 2022 will be reduced from two years to one year (from the date of joining in the bond service). The respective prospectus for the degree course for academic year 2019-2020 as well as for diploma course for 2020-2021 will be amended accordingly.

The bond amount for NSPGs who completed their degree courses in 2022 will be ₹20 lakh instead of ₹40 lakh and for those who have completed their diploma courses, it will be ₹10 lakh instead of ₹20 lakh.

Keerthy Varman, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association, said that earlier, Government Order (G.O.) 351 was issued for the 2020 batch alone after multiple representations. Now, it had been extended for the 2019 batch through G.O. 17 issued on January 11, 2024.

He said the reduction of bond period and amount would be helpful for middle class and first generation doctors. “In the same way, we request the government to appoint doctors on a regular basis instead of utilising young doctors in a temporary bond system,” he said.

The Director of Medical Education and Research had requested the government to issue necessary orders to release the certificates for NSPGs who completed their course in 2022 with the conditions laid down by the previous order.

