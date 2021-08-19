Reduce cost of electricity production: Ramadoss

CHENNAI

19 August 2021 00:31 IST

PMK leader opposes any move to hike fares

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Wednesday disapproved of Finance Secretary S. Krishnan’s comments that electricity and water tariff need to be increased to deal with the financial crunch faced by the State and suggested that the cost of producing electricity should be reduced instead of increasing tariffs.

In a statement, he said that increasing the burden on the people when their livelihoods had suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unjustifiable.

“In Tamil Nadu, the power generation schemes worth ₹46,000 crore and which can produce 5,700 Megawatt power have not come to fruition for close to 7 to 8 years. Even the schemes that were begun during the previous DMK government became functional only after 8 years. However, in foreign countries, 1,000 Megawatt power projects are being completed in 51 months. If Tamil Nadu can also complete the projects in the same time, the investment required will be reduced and at the same time, the cost of producing electricity will come down and electricity can be made available at an even lower price. The Tamil Nadu government must take steps to lower the production cost of electricity,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Ramadoss pointed out that Mr. Krishnan’s comments confirmed the fears that were raised after the Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the White Paper on the State’s finances on August 9.

Electricity and bus fares in Tamil Nadu were already on the high side and people would not be able to handle one more increase in the fares. “In 2014, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board faced losses of ₹12,750 crore. After increase in electricity fares, the losses reduced to ₹5,750 crore and ₹4,350 crore in 2015-16 and 2016-17. But the losses began to increase in successive years because of the corruption and increased cost of procurement. This is the major reason for the losses faced by the Electricity Board,” he said.