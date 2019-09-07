Redrawing Chennai’s lake restoration map

With the guidance of Sabari Green, a voluntary organisation engaged in tree-planting and lake-cleaning initiatives, residents welfare associations in Vengaivasal have come together to restore Vengaivasal Sitheri lake.

The members of these associations and the NGO have together formed what is called “Vengaivasal Sitheri Lake Rejuvenation Forum”.

They Forum is now engaged in lake-cleaning activities. The restoration is being sustained by community funding. The work to restore the lake was situated 10 days ago.

Lake in Urapakkam

Residents of this region have formed a lake conservation group in association with Lions Club of Ponmanam and a TV channel to restore Urapakkam-Karanai-Puducherry Lake

The work on clearing the lake of garbage stretched on for months. Work on desilting and deepening the waterbody as well as formation and strengthening of bunds were then carried out. The inlet and outlet channels of the lake have also been cleared of blocks.At present, work on planting native trees is going on at the lake.

Pond in Pozhichalur

Started recently by a few residents of Pozhichalur, this pond-cleaning forum focusses on a pond located near the Pozhichalur bus terminus.

A member of the Pozhichalur Pond Cleaning Forum says, “Followed clearing of trash from the pond, steps will be taken to desilt and deepen the pond and form and strengthen bunds. Besides, we will also be cleaning the inlet and the outlet channels of the pond. We look for volunteers as well as technical team to help us to restore the pond." The members of the Forum have also urged the State Government to release funds to restore the pond.

Green Agaramthen

Eco Society India, a non-profit organisation that has been formed with the objective of working to protect urban eco-systems, is planting native tree saplings in an area near the Agaramthen Lake, and plans to start greening the bunds of the waterody.

A. Darwin, an environmental activist and managing trustee of Eco Society India, says, “The bunds on the lake needs green cover; having trees on the bunds will strengthen them and also increase biodiversity.

Focus on Sozhipoigai

Sozhipoinear Kulam Malai is a pond found near Mamallapuram bus Stop on East Coast Road. With the guidance of Sabari Green Foundation, a voluntary organisation engaged in tree-planting and lake-cleaning initiatives, local community conservation is now clearing the pond of garbage.

Steps will be taken spoon to remove the bushes, clean the water channels and strengthen of bunds, say volunteers of the group.

Meet the ‘crew’

The Crew, an NGO involved in environmental and education activities, cleans ponds and plants native tree saplings. The NGO has cleaned two ponds — Kolatchi Amman Temple Pond in Urapakkam and a pond at Rathinamangalam on Vandalur- Kelambakkam Road.

N. M. Magesh Kumar, founder, The Crew, says, “At present, work on planting native tree saplings is going on at Adhanur pond, near Urapakkam. After the trash is cleared from a pond, and native tree saplings planted on the bunds, we undertake sapling maintenance work every weekend.

This work involves clearing plastics from the fences for saplings and also replacing damaged fences, if any.