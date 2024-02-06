Redevelopment work of Egmore railway station on fast track

February 06, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Chennai

The redevelopment of the Chennai Egmore railway station, the second biggest terminal in the city after Central station, is well underway with various civil works being speeded up for construction of the main terminal and other related structures.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, said the project which began in October 2022 was progressing well with pile foundation work fully completed for multi-level car parking on the side of Gandhi Irwin Road and 85% work completed on the Poonamalle High Road side.

The design for the new arrival terminal and the demolition of offices, including the parcel office, were under way, he added.

The Southern Railway was coordinating with various stakeholders comprising Metro Rail, Greater Chennai Corporation, City Traffic Police, Fire Department, Electricity Department, and Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is being carried out at a cost of ₹734. 91 crore by DEC Infrastructure and Projects India of Hyderabad. Tata Consulting Engineers, Mumbai, are involved in overseeing the progress of the project. It would have a ground plus three-storey main terminal building with all passenger amenities. The railway station would have multi-level car parking buildings of ground plus five storeys on both sides. The project is expected to be completed within three years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.