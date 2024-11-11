Redevelopment of Broadway Bus Terminus likely to be completed by December 2025: Minister

A multi-modal transport hub with a nine-storey parking facility and an eight-storey terminal with commercial space will come up as a part of the redevelopment plan of the Broadway Bus Terminus here, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Monday.

Authorities have already commenced field inspections for the overall project, and redevelopment is anticipated to be completed by December 2025, the Minister said at a press meet. Mr. Sekarbabu said efforts were also under way to relocate around 200 vendors who currently have shops at the project site. The government will arrange alternative housing for the 41 families whose residences have been demolished as part of the project, he added.

The redevelopment project, being undertaken at a cost of ₹822.70 crore, is part of the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam (North Chennai Development Plan). Funding for this project includes ₹200 crore from Chennai Metro Rail Limited, ₹115 crore from the CMDA, and ₹506 crore from the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO). A temporary bus terminus has been established on a three-acre plot on Ibrahim Street in Royapuram zone as of now.

As part of the development plan, the State will construct 1,500 new housing units, with 750 each on Wall Tax Road and near Stanley Hospital. These units will each measure 400 sq.ft, a significant increase from the previous 225 sq.ft allocation. Their construction is set to begin construction on December 14, Mr. Sekarbabu said.

The development plan also includes 218 projects at a cost of ₹5,044 crore. A multi-departmental committee, led by the Chief Minister, will conduct monthly reviews to ensure the various development initiatives are completed on time, the Minister told mediapersons.