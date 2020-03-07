Red sanders worth ₹4.75 lakh seized in Bhanavaram Reserve Forest area

Forest Department officials arrested four people for cutting and smuggling red sander logs from Bhanavaram Reserve Forest area.

The Bhanavaram Reserve Forest area near Sholinghur is home to a number of grown red sander trees. Incidents of red sander theft from the area have been reported earlier.

Forest officials patrolling in the forest found two illegally felled red sander trees. Three teams were formed to nab the culprits responsible, under the leadership of Muralidharan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Vellore, and Forest rangers Balaji and Saravanan.

Four persons were found clearing away the logs in the early hours on Saturday and they were nabbed by the Forest personnel.

They were identified as Manikandan, 27, Manikandan, 20 — both from Pazhaya Vedanthangal — Vijayakumar, 27, of Maganipattu and Sathyaraj, 28, of Athipet. Forest officials estimated the seized logs to be worth ₹4.75 lakh.