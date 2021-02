CHENNAI

11 February 2021 01:00 IST

About 495 kg of red sanders worth ₹25 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Cargo Customs at Air Cargo shed from a consignment bound for Singapore.

While the bill showed the consignment as having 600 cotton bedsheets in 12 cartons, the officials found 25 logs, according to a press release. Forest officials were then called and they certified it as red sanders.

