Chennai

Red sanders seized

About 495 kg of red sanders worth ₹25 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Cargo Customs at Air Cargo shed from a consignment bound for Singapore.

While the bill showed the consignment as having 600 cotton bedsheets in 12 cartons, the officials found 25 logs, according to a press release. Forest officials were then called and they certified it as red sanders.

