Red sanders logs worth ₹1 cr. seized

CHENNAI

12 October 2020 00:01 IST

Arampakkam police in Tiruvallur district on Sunday seized red sanders logs worth ₹1 crore in the early hours of Sunday. A 32-year-old driver from Andhra Pradesh has been arrested in this connection.

Following a tip off, the police in the area were alerted on Saturday night. They conducted intensive vehicle checks on the national highway leading to the city. Around 3 a.m, when an SUV did not stop despite being signalled to do so, the police chased and intercepted the vehicle. Police found one tonne of red sanders in the car. Rawan Babai, 32, driver from Andhra Pradesh, was arrested.

