Red sanders consignment seized near Gudiyatham

The Gudiyatham Town police intercepted a van bound for Synagunta and found nearly two tons of Red sanders while conducting vehicle checks near Chittoor Gate area. After a one-km chase, police official Srinivasan and his team stopped the vehicle to find the consignment. The 21 logs of wood weighing about two tons were seized. Driver of the vehicle Ravi, 37, of Parasuramanpatti near Gudiyatham, was detained.
The logs were of high quality and being smuggled from an unknown destination to various parts of Tamil Nadu, police said.
