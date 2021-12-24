Red Hills reservoir shutters closed

CHENNAI

24 December 2021 21:10 IST

Decision on stopping water release from Poondi likely in a fortnight

After a month, the floodgates of Red Hills reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources of the city, were closed on Friday as inflow dropped significantly.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to shut the gates of Chembarambakkam reservoir as well next week as rainfall has abated this month.

However, the department will take a decision on the closing the shutters of Poondi reservoir, which remains open since October 10, in a fortnight. Officials said the reservoir was still getting inflow of about 1,000 cusecs of water from the upper reaches of the Kosasthalaiyar. “The reservoir has a catchment area spread over 1,900 sq. km. We expect the Kosasthalaiyar to have a flow at least till March. All the check dams downstream of the Poondi reservoir across the river have filled up,” said an official.

A portion of the water received at Poondi is diverted to other reservoirs and diverted to the Cooum to reduce pollution in the urban stretch. The water flow in the Cooum was 350 cusecs on Friday.

Last month’s torrential downpour had boosted the storage in all the five city reservoirs. They have a combined storage of 11.1 tmcft, which is nearly 95% of their capacity on Friday. This is expected to be sufficient to meet the drinking water supply needs till October next year.

At present, Chennai was being supplied with 912.39 million litres of water daily, the officials said.

Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, nearly 37 tmcft of surplus water has been drained into the sea through major waterways, including the Kosasthalaiyar and the Adyar.

“We have been able to conserve about 50% of the surplus water released from the reservoirs by storing in check dams and groundwater recharge in rivers. We may be able to save additional flood water up to 10 tmcft if projects for new reservoirs and improvement of waterbodies are executed,” an official said.

Last year, nearly 15 tmcft of surplus water drained into the sea. This season, most of the tanks in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu are full. Of the 1,249 tanks in these districts, 1,187 were filled up. Officials said the same storage might be sustained for two or three more months as the groundwater level had saturated.