ADVERTISEMENT

Red Corner notice issued for absconding manager of private bank in Chennai

Published - May 11, 2024 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the man, Patrick Hopman, who was a bank manager at YES Bank in Indira Nagar, was under investigation for allegedly defrauding a number of customers to the tune of ₹12 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Police has issued a ‘Red Corner’ notice for the manager of a private bank, who is absconding after swindling ₹12 crore from customers’ accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Patrick Hopman was a branch manager of YES Bank Private Ltd, in Indira Nagar, Chennai. Patrick had gone on leave after a verbal request made to his superior on December 3, 2002. He had told his superior that his father-in-law in Dubai was unwell.

A few days later, the bank started receiving multiple complaints alleging various illegal/criminal activities carried out by Patrick while he was officiating as the manager, a police complaint filed by the bank stated. At least five complaints were received from the customers including from Pavan Jain, Rajendran Meyyappan and his wife Banmathi Rajendran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIR registered based on a complaint from the bank said only a detailed investigation by the police would reveal the extent, magnitude and the people involved in the commission of the aforesaid fraudulent activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another FIR based on a complaint from Mr. Rajendran Meyyappan and his wife said they wre non-resident Indians (NRIs) from the UK. They invested more than ₹7.5 crore as savings and deposits at the branch, and Patrick had promised them high returns. They alleged that their signatures had been forged by him to deplete their accounts by transferring huge sums to various individuals unknown to them. Their fixed deposits were pre-closed and mutual fund investments were liquidated without their knowledge while they were abroad, they alleged.

A senior police officer of Bank Fraud Investigation Wing said the case was under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US