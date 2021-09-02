Recycling unit in Kodungaiyur to begin operations soon

Corporation Commissioner inspects 360 tonne processing plant

The 360 tonne construction debris processing and recycling unit being set up at the Kodungaiyur dumping yard will become functional soon.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Wednesday inspected the facility, where the installation work has been completed. The unit is ready to commence operations.

Mr. Bedi and other senior officials also inspected the 50 tonne incinerator, which is being operated on a trial basis at the moment. The ash obtained from the incinerator after burning the non-recyclable waste would be used to make paver blocks.

Other facilities inspected by the officials included the 80 tonne unit to recycle horticultural waste at the Kodungaiyur dumping yard, and the two upcoming units to produce bio compressed natural gas from biodegradable waste at Chinnasekkadu.

Mr. Bedi asked officials to take necessary steps to ensure that the already functioning units and the upcoming facilities were used to their maximum capacity.

Deputy Commissioner (Health) Manish S. Narnaware, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) (in-charge) D. Sneha and Chief Engineer (Solid Waste Management) N. Mahesan were present.