March 21, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

There is more scope for supply of recycled water to industries near Chennai to reduce the stress on freshwater resources. Awareness must be created on recycled water use and stringent measures are required to curb indiscriminate groundwater extraction, Rajiv Mittal, chairman and managing director of VA Tech Wabag Limited, said in an online media roundtable organised on Thursday in view of World Water Day.

Highlighting that recycled water is the way forward for water security, Mr. Mittal, whose Chennai-based multinational firm offers water solutions in municipal and industrial sectors, said treated water was supplied to Sriperumbudur, Irungattukottai and Oragadam industrial belt from Koyambedu sewage treatment plant. Water produced at Koyambedu STP is of potable standard.

However, better marketing strategies and strict interventions to curb groundwater extraction are essential to rope in more industrial consumers for recycled water.

Elaborating on the challenges to ensure water security and the role of the firm, which is celebrating 100 years, in providing sustainable solutions, he emphasised the need for paradigm shift to alternative sources like desalination and recycled water.

Treated wastewater should be promoted as a reliable water source for industries and domestic use. Industries could also tap recycled water in tankers and construction industry must not be allowed to use freshwater sources, he said.

Desalination could be one of the technologies to be used in coastal region facing water shortage. On the desalination plant coming up in Perur with a capacity to treat 400 million litres of seawater daily, Mr. Mittal said engineering and procurement work had started and the project would be finished in 42 months. The State government also accorded operation and maintenance of the plant for 20 years.

On the price, he said desalinated water would work out to be one-third of tanker water supply. Consumers would pay about ₹700 or ₹800 for 10,000 litres of desalinated water.

Pointing out that desalination technology was evolving, Mr. Mittal said the cost of desalinated water and energy consumption would further decrease with technological advancements and use of renewable energy.