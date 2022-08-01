Recurrent sewage overflow haunts residents in Keelkattalai

Sewage stagnating on an open plot of land at Balamurugan Nagar 4th Street in Keelkatalai. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

August 01, 2022 19:22 IST

The problem occurs whenever the pumping station halts operation, says resident

The residents of Balamurugan Nagar 4 th Street in Keelkattalai find their street regularly getting flooded by sewage, causing severe inconvenience and health hazards.

G. Suresh Kumar, a resident of the street, rued that residents had been facing this sewage overflow issue since the underground system was commissioned three years ago by the Pallavaram Municipality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said with the area being merged with the Tambaram Corporation, the overflow problem occurred as and when the pumping station halted operations. The overflowing sewage floods the street and the vacant lands, causing health hazards and spoiling the ground water quality.

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation said the sewage overflow in the street had been rectified, and very soon, a permanent solution would be implemented once the project to revamp the old underground drainage system (UGD) takes off. The tender for rectifying the UGD system would soon be called for, he added.