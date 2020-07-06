Rectified spirit worth ₹40 lakh seized in Chengalpattu

Police officers from Chengalpattu intercepted a truck, after a chase, and seized 6,000 litres of rectified spirit estimated at ₹40 lakh that was being smuggled into the district from Villupuram on Saturday night.

According to the police, personnel from Orathi police station were conducting vehicle checks in their jurisdiction when a truck sped past them. They chased the truck for two km, but found it abandoned near Nedungal junction. The driver had escaped. Inside, they found 152 cans of rectified spirit. The vehicle had a fake registration number. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the city police seized 750 liquor bottles from smugglers and hoarders in different parts of the city. While the Korukkupet police seized 490 liquor bottles being smuggled from Tiruvallur district and arrested four persons, the Anna Nagar police seized 288 liquor bottles from a house in Maduravoyal.

The police have detained two persons from Kotturpuram who mixed little alcohol and juice and sold it as liquor .