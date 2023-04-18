Recruitments through MRB in last two years have been less, says former Health Minister

April 18, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

AIADMK legislator and former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Tuesday that recruitment through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) in the last two years (of the DMK rule) had been less.

“During the AIADMK government, recruitment was done for an average of 4,000 posts in a year, while only 1,000 persons were recruited a year in the last two years. We had four times more recruitment,” he said in the Assembly.

Noting that the State’s Maternal Mortality Ratio was 90 per 1,00,000 live births when the AIADMK came to power in 2011, Dr. Vijayabaskar said it fell to 54 in 2020. “In the last two years, it should have dropped to 50 but it has not. Maternal death reviews should be conducted and there should be further reduction in MMR...,” he said.

He pointed out that several insurance claims made under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme were being rejected due to a rule that pre-authorisation should be applied within 48 hours of admission. The former Minister said the State had remained at the top in organ donations for six consecutive years but Telangana and Maharashtra had overtaken it in the last two years.

Replying to Dr. Vijayabaskar, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that last year, of the 4,308 posts that were to be filled through the MRB, 1,584 had been filled. The examination for filling 1,021 posts of doctors and interviews for nearly 850 posts of pharmacists had been scheduled for this month.

He added that the State’s MMR was now 52.3 per 1,00,000 live births. On organ donations, the Minister said since May 2022, 535 organs from 158 donors were utilised in the State and more government medical college hospitals and government hospitals were given organ retrieval licenses.