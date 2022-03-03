Recruitment process to fill 444 SI vacancies to begin shortly 

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board to publish notification on March 8

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board to publish notification on March 8

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board(TNUSRB) will publish a notification on March 8 for filling up 444 vacancies of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) (Male, Female and Transgender) through direct recruitment.

Candidates can apply for this recruitment through this board’s web portal www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in only. Commencement of online application begins on March 8 and the last date for submission of online application is April 7. The board is conducting the Tamil Language Eligibility Test for the first time as per guidelines issued by the government.

A ‘help desk’ will be functioning 24x7 at TNUSRB control room from March 8 to April 7. Such help desks would also be functional throughout the State in all city police offices and district police offices during office hours. Candidates are requested to use the services for any doubts / clarifications in connection with filling up of the online application forms.

More details such as eligibility, recruitment process, syllabus for written examination and model questions are available on TNUSRB website, said a press release.