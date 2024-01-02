Recruitment of doctors to be completed by January 20: Health Minister

January 02, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The long-pending recruitment of 1,021 doctors through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) will be completed by January 20, according to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Shortly after launching new facilities at the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital on Tuesday, the Minister said there was a delay in the recruitment process due to nearly 30 court cases. “Now, the recruitment is in the final stage. The process to grant the COVID-19 incentive marks has been taken up, and the certificate verification is in progress. It will be completed by January 20. The Chief Minister will give the appointment orders,” he told reporters.

The recruitment for the posts of 983 pharmacists, nearly 1,200 health inspectors, and over 2,200 village health nurses through MRB would be completed in two months, he added. As per the announcement made in the Assembly that Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam would cover workers in factories, Mr. Subramanian said the initiative would be launched in Kancheepuram or Chengalpattu district within a week.

Two hostels to be built

A new hostel for 620 students of the government dental college will be built at a cost of ₹64.9 crore and another one for over 750 postgraduate students of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital will be built at a cost of ₹135 crore. The foundation stone for the two hostel buildings will be laid on the premises of the dental college, and work will begin by the end of January. Construction will be completed in 18 months, he added.

On the occasion, Mr. Subramanian launched new facilities at a cost of ₹25.31 lakh at the dental college hospital. This included a special dental unit, dining halls for students and patients, and a new laundry facility.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu was present on the occasion. Among others, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani, and principal of the college Premkumar participated.