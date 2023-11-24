Recruitment for 1,021 posts of assistant surgeons resumes after multiple delays

November 24, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

After multiple delays spanning a year, recruitment for 1,021 posts of assistant surgeons is back on track as candidates who have qualified in the Tamil Eligibility Test have been asked to upload their COVID-19 Duty Certificate on the web portal by December 8.

The Health Department has been facing shortage of manpower and initiated steps to recruit doctors last year. It was in October 2022 that the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,021 assistant surgeons (general). However, the written examination, which was scheduled to be held in December, was postponed, and held in April 2023. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had then said that nearly 25,000 candidates had appeared for the examination.

However, there was no dearth of controversies. Firstly, several candidates who had appeared for the mandatory Tamil Eligibility Test raised objections over the flurry of questions on Tamil literature. Only those who qualify in the test by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks of 40% were eligible for the evaluation of the subject paper.

In the meantime, some of the doctors approached the Madras High Court seeking priority for those who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health department went on to issue a Government Order in August for awarding incentive marks to medical officers who worked during the pandemic period in government medical institutions.

A senior official said the Madras High Court upheld the G.O. issued by the State government on awarding marks for doctors who were involved in COVID-19 duty. “In addition, the Court has also directed that post graduate medical students, who were engaged in COVID-19 duty, should also be given marks for which we have issued orders. Now, MRB has issued a notification asking all candidates who have cleared the Tamil Eligibility Test and worked during COVID-19 in government or corporation facilities to immediately get their COVID-19 Duty Certificate from the appropriate authority, and upload it on the MRB portal,” he said.

The last date for uploading the certificate was December 8, and the final list should be published by January 19, the official said. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi had held a meeting with the deans, joint directors, deputy directors and the city health officers on immediately issuing COVID-19 Duty Certificates to all such doctors who had served during the pandemic period.

