Recruit bus drivers and conductors on compassionate grounds, unions urge govt.

July 06, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Federation of State Employees Transport Unions has requested Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar to fill the vacancies of drivers and conductors under the compassionate grounds in all transport corporations.

In a petition signed by seven transport unions on Wednesday, the federation, citing the proposal of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) to recruit workers on contract basis for various vacancies and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) planning to outsource the cargo operation to private transport companies, wanted the Minister to take steps to fill the vacancies, including security, attender, record clerk and servers in transport canteens with the children of the employees who were waiting for several years to be recruited based on compassionate grounds.

The federation pointed out that the SETC and TNSTC Kumbakonam had announced the recruitment of drivers and conductors to fill the vacancies, the remaining transport corporations were yet to call for recruiting the drivers and conductors for filling the vacancies.

