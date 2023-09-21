Record Tower, a majestic heritage structure in Chepauk, will soon be restored

September 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Record Tower, a part of Chepauk Palace facing Wallajah Road that has remained damaged and unoccupied since 2005, is set to be restored and open to the public.

With work apace to renovate the other dilapidated structures of Chepauk Palace, the Building Centre and Conservation Division (BCCD), a wing of the Public Works Department, has called for tenders for the ₹3.09-crore project to conserve the heritage structure.

The 34.40-metre tall structure was built by architect Robert Chisholm to connect the palace blocks of Humayun Mahal and Kalas Mahal after the British government acquired it. The spiral steel staircase fixed with numerous bolts leads to a scenic view of the cityscape and the sea.

With a large onion-shaped dome at the centre, the red and white striped four-storeyed tower block is spread over 5,111 sq. ft. Officials said about 60% of the structure, which was built in 1768, had been damaged. The specialty of the tower block is its intricate ensemble of stepped jarokhas or balconies made of sandstones on four sides.

The complex stone carving in the balconies called jaali technique, which resembles classic architecture of Gujarat, has suffered damages over the years. Pointing out to the metal rods along the walls, an official said this was one of the techniques used for structural stability in the heritage masonry building. Tie membranes were used around the circular portion of the tower building to ensure stability.

The jack arch roofing, another structural element in such masonry buildings and four minarets on the top of the tower building, need to be repaired.

S. Manikandan, executive engineer, BCCD, PWD, said the edifice was used as a mosque earlier and as a watch tower during Nawab of Arcot regime.

Only the ground floor had been used by Employees Society of Agriculture Department until 2005. While the core structure is stable, wall plastering and balconies need to be restored. Once the Humayun Mahal, with Independence Day museum, is ready, visitors may be allowed into the Record Tower through a connecting corridor from the Mahal. Work will start in one or two months, he said.

The department is awaiting architectural designs to set up the museum in restored Humayun Mahal. Once the Department of Museums completes the process, PWD may implement the work to set up various galleries and audio-visual theatre. The museum would have a library and a conference hall, he added.

