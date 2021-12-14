Record offers in campus placements at IIT Madras

Hiring spree: According to IIT-M, 73% of the students who had registered for placements received the offers.

226 companies make 1,085 offers

As many as 1,085 job offers were made by 226 companies during phase 1 of the campus placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). The institution said that this was a historic high and that 73% of the students who had registered for placements received the offers.

The first phase of campus placements ended on December 10 and the second phase is scheduled to commence from mid-January in 2022.

As many as 1,500 students had registered for the first phase of placements.

The placement includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is also a new record high, the institution said. As many as 62 start-up companies made 186 offers during the first phase.

The total number of offers, combined with the 231 pre-placement offers which came from internships and were made before the first phase, were 1,316. About 42% of the students were placed in the core engineering and technology sectors followed by 19% of students in Data Science and Analytics.

“The quality of academic training and the overall development of students during their programme at IIT Madras are reflected in this year’s exceptional phase I placements. The institute placement team thanks companies which have made offers to our students and looks forward to working with more companies in phase II,” said C.S. Shankar Ram, adviser (placement), IIT Madras.

The top recruiters in terms of the number of job offers included American Express and Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd., which made 16 offers. Bajaj Auto Limited and EXL Service made 15 offers each. Among the international recruiters, 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile Inc.