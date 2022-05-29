Reconstruction of Usman Road flyover set to begin

The Greater Chennai Corporation proposes to demolish a ramp of the South Usman Road flyover and build a bigger carriageway connecting it with Anna Salai. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

May 29, 2022 21:35 IST

Work on the design of the structure will start next month and construction in October

Greater Chennai Corporation is set to demolish a ramp of the South Usman Road flyover and build a bigger 1.2-km carriageway connecting Anna Salai and T. Nagar through CIT Nagar.

The civic body has floated a tender for the design and construction of the flyover. Work on the design will start next month and construction will start in October. The project, involving design, engineering, procurement and construction of the flyover using composite girders, is estimated at ₹131 crore.

The civic body will prefabricate composite girders at another site to fast-track the construction. “The flyover will be completed in 18 months. This is the first time such a composite girder technology is being used by the Corporation,” said an official. Funds had been allocated from the Infrastructure and Amenities Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new 8.4-metre wide two-lane carriageway will come up after a portion of the existing flyover near Chennai Silks is demolished. Two ramps will be provided for entry and exit for buses from T. Nagar bus stand. The project does not require any land acquisition, the officials said.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has instructed the officials to complete a detailed feasibility study.

Traffic composition

Traffic composition at the survey locations in T. Nagar showed that the share of motorised traffic was about 99%. On South Usman Road, it was 64.5% motorcycles, 9.7% autorickshaws, 21.1% cars, 2% city buses and 0.7% bicycles. Along CIT Nagar First Main Road, motorcycles formed 58.8% of the traffic, cars 26.2% and city buses to 4.3%.

The flyover along Usman Road and CIT Nagar First Main Road is expected to reduce traffic congestion at three junctions — South Usman Road-Burkit Road-Madley Road Junction (four legged junction); South Usman Road-South West Boag Road-New Boag Junction (four legged junction); and CIT Nagar First Main Road-North Road Junction (T-junction).

The existing flyover starts at Sarojini Street, 90 m away from Ranganathan Street on Usman Road and ends at Murugesan Street near GRT Showroom on North Usman Road. The width of the existing flyover is 11 m, including carriageway and paved shoulder, for a length of 800 m.

It runs along many big commercial establishments, T. Nagar bus stand and Mambalam Railway Station, causing heavy congestion. The average daily traffic along CIT Nagar First Main Road is 1.18 lakh passenger car units.

The highest traffic has been registered between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. along CIT Nagar First Main Road, 11 a.m. to noon along Usman Road, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the existing flyover on Usman Road and 11 a.m. to noon near Saravana Stores.

The average speed along the stretch is 10 kmph during peak hours and 15 kmph during off-peak hours.