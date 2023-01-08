Reconstruction of retaining wall on forest road in Yelagiri Hills begins

January 08, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Ahead of festival holidays, work on the reconstruction of damaged retaining wall along the 14-km road, which is maintained by the Forest Department, in Yelagiri Hills near Tirupattur has begun.

The work is being taken up for the first time since the formation of the stretch in early 1970s when the Forest Department allowed the laying of a road to provide access to tribals in 14 hamlets in the hillock. Originally, the stretch was 3.75 metres wide but had been expanded to 5.5 metres over the years due to increase in vehicular movement.

At present, work on 10 damaged spots is being done by the construction and maintenance wing of the State Highways Department (Tirupattur). The existing mud-made wall is being replaced with concrete mixture to provide more durability. “The new retaining wall will help prevent landslips and also provide more space for two-wheelers and pedestrians, who are mostly tribals from hamlets in the hillock,” E. Murali, Divisional Engineer (DE), State Highways (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

Funded under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) 2021-22, the work includes construction of concrete wall, installation of night reflectors, metal crash barriers and warning sign boards. Each identified damaged spot is around 200 metres long. The new wall is 1.5 ft high and 1 ft wide. More road space has been given on 14 hairpin bends along the route to allow vehicles to turn easily. Once the wall is built, officials said the road would be re-laid at least for 6 km on the route.

Every day, on an average, over 500 vehicles use the stretch to reach the hills. During weekends, 5,000 to 7,000 vehicles, mostly with tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, use the stretch. As a result, it has been heavily damaged. Most of the bitumen got eroded over the years. The carriageway is also weak due to soil erosion. This has necessitated strengthening the stretch and its retaining wall to ensure safety of road users. The entire work is expected to be completed by March, officials said.